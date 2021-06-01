Huobi BTC 24 Hour Volume Reaches $42.52 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $36,649.52 or 1.00151205 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $42.52 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00062072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.37 or 0.00293396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00188497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.00992789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 31,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

