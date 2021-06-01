Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Shares Down 1.2%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF)’s share price fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.02. 261,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,358,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUTMF. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.