Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 188.66% from the stock’s current price.

TSE HUT traded down C$0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.85. 730,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,405. Hut 8 Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.81 and a 12 month high of C$15.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 33.08 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of C$544.33 million and a P/E ratio of 7.82.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$12.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.2495421 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

