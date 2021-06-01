Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 8th (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s (NASDAQ:HYFM) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, June 8th. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had issued 8,666,667 shares in its public offering on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $173,333,340 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HYFM. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $41.59 and a 12-month high of $95.48. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -415.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.31.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

