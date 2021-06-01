Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI) shares were down 11.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 3,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 16,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.05.

Hydromer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYDI)

Hydromer, Inc invents, develops, patents, licenses, manufactures, and sells hydrophilic polymer-based products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Polymer Research and Medical Products. It offers medical coatings and services; medical hydrogel; cosmetic intermediaries; and anti-fog/anti-frost condensation control coating products.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydromer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydromer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.