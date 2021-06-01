Hyper Finance Price Reaches $0.0766 on Major Exchanges (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $888.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0766 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00062406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.08 or 0.00295162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.00188771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.15 or 0.00997191 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

