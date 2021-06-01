HyperDAO Price Hits $0.0144 on Top Exchanges (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $6.75 million and approximately $172,152.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00082442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00021444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.91 or 0.01018085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,527.28 or 0.09760720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00091702 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,443,176 coins. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

