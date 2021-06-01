HyperQuant Reaches Market Capitalization of $28,369.50 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $28,369.50 and approximately $3,693.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00083430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00021329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.28 or 0.01013727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,573.10 or 0.09862137 BTC.

HyperQuant Coin Profile

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.