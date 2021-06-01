Hyve Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, Hyve has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000707 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $6.64 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00062406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.08 or 0.00295162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.00188771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.15 or 0.00997191 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

