IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Given a $4.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has been given a $4.00 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.82.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

NYSE:IAG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.73. 256,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,351,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.73. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in IAMGOLD by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 335,781 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $734,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,075,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,482,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,790,000 after acquiring an additional 34,361 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.