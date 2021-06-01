IAMGOLD’s (IMG) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$4.85 price target on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IMG. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.84.

Shares of TSE:IMG traded up C$0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.47. 1,113,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,542. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 18.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.26. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$3.61 and a 12-month high of C$7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$376.62 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 16,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total value of C$69,726.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at C$162,577.57.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

