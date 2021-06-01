Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.22 Million

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $33,385.17 or 0.91595666 BTC on popular exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $10.35 million and $1.22 million worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00062487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.25 or 0.00294263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.26 or 0.00190019 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.75 or 0.01000728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.