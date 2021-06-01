iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.67

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.67 and traded as high as $16.96. iCAD shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 89,972 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on iCAD in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on iCAD in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. iCAD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in iCAD in the first quarter worth $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in iCAD in the first quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iCAD by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iCAD in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iCAD by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

