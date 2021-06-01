Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.93 and last traded at $92.93. 439 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.85.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDMGF. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Icade in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Icade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Icade alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.16.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.