Iconic Token (ICNQ) Trading 21.3% Higher This Week

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 1st. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and approximately $1,404.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001306 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00061406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.51 or 0.00300270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.01 or 0.00190957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $361.88 or 0.01001389 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,967,630 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

