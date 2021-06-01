Ideaology Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $831,680.00 (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last week, Ideaology has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $831,680.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ideaology coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ideaology

IDEA is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,848,873 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

