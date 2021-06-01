IDEX Price Tops $0.0529 (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0529 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $30.60 million and $595,593.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,794,068 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

