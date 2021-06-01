Idle (IDLE) Market Cap Hits $13.76 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $7.63 or 0.00020978 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Idle has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $13.76 million and $206,250.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00063871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.85 or 0.00293922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.65 or 0.00188836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.35 or 0.01013262 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00031291 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,628 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

