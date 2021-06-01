IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.61

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.61 and last traded at $54.98, with a volume of 1066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.06.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.36.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $332.00 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.08%.

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $189,472.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,107,638.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 2,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $150,162.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,316 shares of company stock valued at $802,435 over the last three months. Company insiders own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IES during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IES by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IES by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in IES by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IES by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IES (NASDAQ:IESC)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

