iExec RLC Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $429.60 million and approximately $123.20 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.37 or 0.00014609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00129748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00084113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00020746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.21 or 0.01016242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,594.86 or 0.09788714 BTC.

iExec RLC Coin Profile

RLC is a coin. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

