IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFO. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $105.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.29 and its 200 day moving average is $95.04. IHS Markit has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $109.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

