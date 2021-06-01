Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after buying an additional 214,462 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $711,314,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,095,000 after purchasing an additional 145,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,368,000 after purchasing an additional 174,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.88. 3,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,080. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.34 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

