iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Short Interest Up 30.6% in May

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the April 29th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on iMedia Brands from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMBI opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72. iMedia Brands has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 82.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 905,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after buying an additional 410,201 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter valued at $6,290,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter valued at $4,650,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter valued at $3,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

