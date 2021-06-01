iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$121 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.73 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMBI. DA Davidson upped their price target on iMedia Brands from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

IMBI stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72. iMedia Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $162.16 million, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.92.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

