IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.50

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.50 and last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 4611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

IMIAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMI from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

