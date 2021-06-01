Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.42.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.83. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

