Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Get Immunovant alerts:

IMVT stock traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 146,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,899. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.83. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $53.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Immunovant by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.