Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) was downgraded by Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IMVT. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Immunovant from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.36.

Shares of IMVT traded down $4.54 on Tuesday, reaching $10.62. 323,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,899. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.83. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 109.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 24,458 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 122.4% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,144,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after buying an additional 629,646 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 2.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter worth about $6,897,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter worth about $7,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

