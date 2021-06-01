IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.45.
IMV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.
IMV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.38. 80,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,447. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. IMV has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.82.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 508.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in IMV during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IMV during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMV by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMV by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.
About IMV
IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.
