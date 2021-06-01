IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.45.

IMV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

IMV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.38. 80,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,447. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. IMV has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.82.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. IMV had a negative return on equity of 94.95% and a negative net margin of 10,579.51%. Equities research analysts predict that IMV will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 508.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in IMV during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IMV during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMV by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMV by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

