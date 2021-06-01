Incent (INCNT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $357,581.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, Incent has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Incent has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $357,581.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00062575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.98 or 0.00294031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00189265 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.48 or 0.01006092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Incent

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

