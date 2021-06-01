IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 964 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 11.2% in the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 295,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $914,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 27,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $86,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,503,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,223.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,308.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,208.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,398.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.