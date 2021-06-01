Indorse Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $267.00 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Indorse Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Indorse Token has a market capitalization of $553,236.88 and $267.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00083594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00020980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.88 or 0.01017544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,568.73 or 0.09791189 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

IND is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

