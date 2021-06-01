Industrial Alliance Securities Upgrades Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) to “Buy”

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) was upgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Keyera from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Keyera from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.96.

Keyera stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,356. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26. Keyera has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

