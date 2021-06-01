Inex Project (INEX) Reaches Market Cap of $3.95 Million

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded up 1,234.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Inex Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Inex Project has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Inex Project has a market cap of $3.95 million and $3.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Inex Project alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00062829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.30 or 0.00292635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.70 or 0.00189115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.45 or 0.01003276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Inex Project Profile

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 coins. The official website for Inex Project is www.inexprojectofficial.com . Inex Project’s official Twitter account is @inexproject

Buying and Selling Inex Project

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inex Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inex Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Inex Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Inex Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Inex Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.