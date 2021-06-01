Infinitecoin (IFC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $157.00

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $19.18 million and approximately $157.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 304.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000256 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

