Information Services (TSE:ISV) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.71

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$28.71 and last traded at C$28.71, with a volume of 4770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISV. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Information Services from C$22.25 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Information Services from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Information Services from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$502.43 million and a P/E ratio of 21.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$39.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Information Services Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.06%.

About Information Services (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

