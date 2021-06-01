Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 40.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $954,604.92 and approximately $238.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00083899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $375.53 or 0.01024345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,589.30 or 0.09790732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00092139 BTC.

Ink Protocol Coin Profile

Ink Protocol (XNK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

