Innova (INN) Price Hits $0.0705 on Exchanges

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 35% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Innova has a total market cap of $486,634.53 and approximately $375.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can now be bought for about $0.0705 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Innova has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000076 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004305 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.