Insider Buying: Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Acquires 600 Shares of Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Backer Marianne De purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,006.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $15,006. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of KRON traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 223,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,682. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Kronos Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $4,438,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

