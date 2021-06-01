Insider Buying: Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Purchases 44 Shares of Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £135.96 ($177.63).

Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 44 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 316 ($4.13) per share, for a total transaction of £139.04 ($181.66).

On Tuesday, April 6th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 43 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £138.46 ($180.90).

On Monday, March 22nd, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67).

LON:MAB traded up GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 310.80 ($4.06). 849,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,998. The company has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 940.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 445.05. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a twelve month low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 368 ($4.81).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAB shares. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 380 ($4.96).

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

