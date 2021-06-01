Insider Buying: NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Purchases 72 Shares of Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) insider Katie Murray acquired 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($195.66).

Katie Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Katie Murray bought 95,082 shares of NatWest Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59).

On Thursday, April 29th, Katie Murray bought 73 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £149.65 ($195.52).

On Tuesday, March 30th, Katie Murray acquired 79 shares of NatWest Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 191 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £150.89 ($197.14).

Shares of NWG stock traded up GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 208.75 ($2.73). 17,455,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,990,092. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 198.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 178.03. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The stock has a market cap of £24.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.64.

NWG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NatWest Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 240.83 ($3.15).

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

