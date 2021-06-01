Insider Buying: NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Purchases 72 Shares of Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) insider Katie Murray acquired 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($195.66).
Katie Murray also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 12th, Katie Murray bought 95,082 shares of NatWest Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59).
- On Thursday, April 29th, Katie Murray bought 73 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £149.65 ($195.52).
- On Tuesday, March 30th, Katie Murray acquired 79 shares of NatWest Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 191 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £150.89 ($197.14).
Shares of NWG stock traded up GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 208.75 ($2.73). 17,455,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,990,092. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 198.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 178.03. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The stock has a market cap of £24.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.64.
About NatWest Group
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
