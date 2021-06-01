Insider Buying: R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Major Shareholder Purchases 5,904 Shares of Stock

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $38,021.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 663,889 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,724,417.29.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 523,095 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,767,172.55.

Shares of RRD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.55. 1,024,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,998. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.77.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 3,969.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,872 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 227.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,039,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 721,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 877.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,767,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

