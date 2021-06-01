Insider Selling: Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,259. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.71 and a twelve month high of $140.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.