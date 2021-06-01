Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Sells 398 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $12,700.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,221.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Anthony F. Marone, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 390 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $12,433.20.

BXMT traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.44. 1,925,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,118. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.43. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

