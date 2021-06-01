Insider Selling: Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Director John G. Englesson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $196,000.00.

OTCMKTS:EMYB traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $19.98. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,463. Embassy Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $20.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86.

About Embassy Bancorp

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings, money market, individual retirement, and NOW accounts; demand and time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

