Insider Selling: Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) COO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,563,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Insperity stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.66. The company had a trading volume of 182,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.27 and its 200-day moving average is $86.19. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.