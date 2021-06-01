Insider Selling: Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) COO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,563,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Insperity stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.66. The company had a trading volume of 182,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.27 and its 200-day moving average is $86.19. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

