Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Chairman Sells 163,061 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Intuit stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $439.92. 19,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,611. The stock has a market cap of $120.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $416.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.44. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.19 and a 12 month high of $445.65.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,798.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.