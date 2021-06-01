Insider Selling: Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells 21,396 Shares of Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP) insider Richard John Wainwright sold 21,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,815 ($75.97), for a total value of £1,244,177.40 ($1,625,525.74).

LON INVP traded down GBX 2.98 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 307.32 ($4.02). 1,125,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,028. Investec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 126.10 ($1.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 312.20 ($4.08). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 276.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 220.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 12.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

