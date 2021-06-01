Insider Selling: Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Scott Medhurst sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.63, for a total transaction of C$65,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,247,106.27.

Scott Medhurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.44, for a total transaction of C$10,843.50.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Scott Medhurst sold 958 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.30, for a total transaction of C$100,877.40.

Shares of TIH traded up C$1.08 on Tuesday, reaching C$108.63. The stock had a trading volume of 126,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.51. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$64.48 and a 12-month high of C$110.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$101.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$93.47.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$806.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$748.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 4.4164129 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$100.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$99.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$105.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Toromont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$108.67.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

