Insider Selling: Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Director Sells 4,911 Shares of Stock

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Director Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$63,843.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 325,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,235,179.

Geoffrey Matus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

On Tuesday, April 27th, Geoffrey Matus sold 789 shares of Tricon Residential stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$10,257.00.

On Monday, May 31st, Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of Tricon Residential stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,761,604.00.

TSE TCN traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,572. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.11 and a 52-week high of C$13.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.25.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.0400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price target (up previously from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.19.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.